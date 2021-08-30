O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PRGS opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.