O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 188,799 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $57.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

