O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $88.98.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

