O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,744 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.