iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,483 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.