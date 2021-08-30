US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

