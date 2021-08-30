Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

