First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

FPL stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.