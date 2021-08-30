Intrust Bank NA Takes $201,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.