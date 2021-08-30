American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.04.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.42 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.