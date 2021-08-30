Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declines By 26.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VVV opened at $30.59 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
See Also: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.