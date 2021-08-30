Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Declines By 26.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VVV opened at $30.59 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

