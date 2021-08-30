Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Decreases By 25.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSDF opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Select Sands has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 22.86%.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

