Short Interest in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declines By 25.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. FMR LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 593,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $8,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

