Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $13.56 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

