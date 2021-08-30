Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lear to earn $18.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock opened at $164.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.