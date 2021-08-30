First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.