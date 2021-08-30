First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,564,000 after acquiring an additional 892,690 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

