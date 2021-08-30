The Home Depot, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Home Depot has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Home Depot to earn $15.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.94. The stock has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

