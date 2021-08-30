US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,675,000 after purchasing an additional 122,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

