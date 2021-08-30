iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 228,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS HEFA opened at $34.99 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.