Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 51.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

