Intrust Bank NA Has $360,000 Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,881,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $236.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

