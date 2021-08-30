Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

