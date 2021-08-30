Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.64 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

