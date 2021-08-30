Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 37,787 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

