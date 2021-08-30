Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 179 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

