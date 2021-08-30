Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.45 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

