Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

