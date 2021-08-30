DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,612 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Maximus were worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 13.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

