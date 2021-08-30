Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 14,760 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA opened at $105.63 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.