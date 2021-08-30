Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $297.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.34. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

