DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,899 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $32,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $123.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $124.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

