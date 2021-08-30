Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 242,925 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

