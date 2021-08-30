Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 655,700 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 655,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.5% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 616,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,844 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 91,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,924,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.59 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

