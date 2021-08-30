DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 28,404 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,731,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $180.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.