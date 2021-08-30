DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 33,799 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $47,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,782 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $432.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

