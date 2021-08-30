Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,789,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

