Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 235.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,399 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of ViacomCBS worth $21,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

