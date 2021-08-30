Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $574.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

