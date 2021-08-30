Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $10.89 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.6% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 37,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 57.6% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of STE opened at $213.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $155.63 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

