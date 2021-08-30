Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,101.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

