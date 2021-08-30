Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys Shares of 124,400 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of GoDaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 862,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 196,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

