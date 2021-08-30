$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,063 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

