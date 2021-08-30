Analysts Set Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Target Price at C$1.59

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YGR shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total transaction of C$43,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 286,313 shares in the company, valued at C$380,796.29. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$60,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,451,880.45. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,575.

YGR stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.73.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

