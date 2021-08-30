United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Update

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
UAMA opened at $0.01 on Monday. United American has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
United American Company Profile
