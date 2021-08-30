United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Short Interest Update

United American Corp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UAMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UAMA opened at $0.01 on Monday. United American has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

United American Company Profile

United American Corp. is a holding and management company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technologies. Its patented products include Jumiximage, blockchain PSTN, blockchaindome, and iFramed. The company was founded on July 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

