Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Short Interest Update

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VIDE opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Video Display has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Video Display had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.

