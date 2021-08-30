Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 23.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 24.51. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 14.40 and a 52 week high of 29.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.5917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

