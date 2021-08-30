Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.60. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

