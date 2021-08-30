Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G opened at $51.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

