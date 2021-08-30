Intrust Bank NA Has $251,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PVH were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

NYSE:PVH opened at $108.87 on Monday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

