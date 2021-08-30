1,429 Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $179.94 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,525,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

